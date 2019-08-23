My Hero Academia Cosplayer Brings Female Deku To Life

My Hero Academia’s fourth, and perhaps most action packed, season is coming up this fall and fans are getting ready by celebrating the heroic franchise by offering new artistic interpretations of their favorite characters. One cosplayer has decided to bring her own flair to the character of Midoriya, the main protagonist of UA Academy, showing off his green, unique costume, ready to go “Plus Ultra” as the upcoming installments approach.

Reddit User Unicorn Astronaut shared this unique cosplay that presents Deku in a brand new light, taking some creative liberties with Midoriya’s hair and length of his pants to boot at last year’s Crunchyroll Expo:

Midoriya has a lot in common with a number of other Shonen protagonists, especially the likes of Naruto as he attempts to use his newly found Quirk to help others and try to save as many people as he can by ascending the “ladder” that is the hero world. Chosen by his world’s “Superman”, All Might, “Deku” has the ability to access small amounts of his hero’s insane power throughout his own body, which could sometimes have disastrous consequences. Earlier in the franchise, every time Midoriya would access All Might’s abilities, it would shatter whatever part of his body would try to use the power. As Deku has gained more control over his new Quirk, this possibility has gone down but the chances of it happening are still present.

In season four of My Hero Academia, the students of UA Academy, including Midoriya, are going to have their hands full attempting to fight battles on multiple fronts. The League of Villains, which are essentially akin to DC’s Legion of Doom or Marvel’s Masters of Evil, are a band of villains that are looking to mold the world into what they want. The League has been a mainstay since the beginning of the franchise but are being joined by the Yakuza and their leader Overhaul in the upcoming season, providing entirely new challenges for Deku to overcome.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.