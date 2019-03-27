‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces Villain With Ties To Izuku

My Hero Academia is always down for a good twist, and it seems the series is just as eager to make its best fan-theories a reality. At last, the manga lent more evidence to a popular fan-theory, and it has lots to do with Izuku and a certain doctor of his.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met a new ally to the League of Villains. For sometime, fans have known the league was being assisted by a doctor who made the Nomu, and he was close to All For One. Now, the baddie has been shown, and fans think they have seen him before.

After all, it looks like the mysterious doctor saw Izuku once as a child.

The old doctor is brought into chapter 221, and his short stature is hard to ignore. The man has a bushy mustache and thick glasses which prop on his nose. While much of him is put in shadow, his close-up shots and profile look eerily similar to the doctor who diagnosed Izuku as quirkless years ago.

If fans go back to the manga’s first chapters, they will see the man who told the Midoriya family about Izuku’s missing quirk. A short doctor broke the news to Izuku’s mom and pointed out his non-mutant pinky toe. As the doctor said, the normal joint is often seen in people without quirks, so the doctor was quick to tell Izuku he had no powers. Now, fans are wondering how honest the diagnoses was if the doctor has been working with the League of Villains all this time… and if he nabbed any quirks for All For One whilst on the clock.

