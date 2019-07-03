My Hero Academia Recap: “Create Those Ultimate Moves”

My Hero Academia‘s third season has officially crossed its halfway point, and now that Midoriya and the others have faced the fallout from All Might’s fight with All For One they are starting to move into the future in full as they take on their next big challenge. Now it’s time for Class 1-A to take the test for their Provisional Hero Licenses, and they are going to need some arduous training in order to be ready.

But first, it’s time to create their Ultimate Moves! How will Midoriya shape up his? Read on to catch up with everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

It’s the first morning for Class 1-A in the new school dorms, and Aizawa mentions that their next goal is to obtain their Provisional Hero License. It’s a test only few people pass each time, and they will need to create two “Ultimate Moves,” which utilize their Quirk to their full potential in order to be better suited to fights in the real world. Aizawa mentions how heroes save people from all sorts of dangers, and the license exam will judge every one of those factors and that the test is new each year. Though one of the main facets remain the same, that prevailing in battle is important. Thus getting an Ultimate Move will give them the necessary edge in battle. Though the training camp was interrupted, this was the ultimate goal. They will spend the next ten days mastering their moves and bettering their costumes for the upcoming exam. Midoriya is worried about his ultimate move, however. The students each begin training with Ectoplasm’s clones, and Midoriya’s worried about pushing power through his hands once more. All Might arrives to watch them train because he’s bored on his day off, and Bakugo is clear ahead of the other students. Each of them talk about how they have thought about their Ultimate Moves their entire lives, and All Might tells Midoriya to think for himself. He’s still trying to emulate All Might, and All Might wants Midoriya to come to the answer himself. Midoriya heads to the development studio for advice about adjustments to his costume, and Uraraka and Iida head there as well. But when Midoriya prepares to open the door, it explodes open. It’s due to Mei Hatsume’s experiments, and she ends up right on top of Midoriya and this gives both Midoriya and Uraraka a hilarious shock. Hatsume says she’s forgotten all of their names, but is immediately interested in making adjustments for Midoriya’s costumes. He wants to adjust the strain on his arms, and Hatsume says she sees the problem as she begins to grope him. She puts a power suit on him, but it quickly goes out of control and hurts him. When talking to Iida, she mentions how he should run with his arms to cool off his legs and this sparks something in Midoriya. Hatsume’s going to important to Midoriya’s future, and has made a mountain of new devices. She’s not chained down by existing concepts, and seeing her open thoughts Midoriya has a eureka moment. Midoriya tells Iida he wants some tips, and the training continues. Midoriya got changes to his costume and added braces to both his arms and legs. He doesn’t want to change the base look because it’s special, however. Some students, like Bakugo, have already developed multiple special moves. When Bakugo uses his, a rock comes crumbling down toward All Might. But before it lands, Midoriya kicks it to pieces. He’s now using Full Cowling to power up his legs instead, this is One For All Full Cowling: Shoot Style.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.