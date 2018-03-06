‘My Hero Academia’ Will Pioneer Same-Day SimulDubs For Funimation

If you hadn’t heard the news, My Hero Academia is gearing up for a comeback. The show is set to return for a third season come April, and fans from all over the world are hyping the much-anticipated release. Funimation is ready to roll out the anime as always, but the company will do something extra special for the show starting this spring.

Once My Hero Academia goes live this year, it will be getting same-day SimulDubs in English. Yes, you heard that right… same-day dubs!

Earlier today, Funimation confirmation its premiere date for My Hero Academia. The show will be simulcast around the world starting April 7 through the company. Other sites such as Hulu and Crunchyroll will host the third season, but they will only have subtitled episodes. If you pay up for a Funimation subscription, you can get realtime dubbed episodes.

According to the company, the first six episodes of My Hero Academia‘s new season will get same-day dubs. There’s little doubt the cast of the show is working around the clock to get the recording done, and Funimation’s CEO wants fans to know the anime is being taken very seriously.

“From rankings to polls to awards, ‘My Hero Academia’ was without a doubt, universally recognized – by both fans and media alike – as the best in anime in 2017. The series truly resonates with the superhero lore and pop culture representations that North American audiences grew up with and continue to gravitate to,” Gen Fukunaga said.

“We’re excited to be premiering Season 3 on April 7 and to be able to once again simultaneously stream the first six episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ in SimulDub on the same day and date as the Japanese broadcast.”

There is no word on whether the same-day dubs will last beyond the season’s first six episodes. Funimation may be waiting to see how its first run at the service goes before committing to further episodes. Currently, SimulDubs are done on a two-week delay. My Hero Academia will be the first title at Funimation to try this ambitious dubbing service, and fans are eager to see how it works.

Are you a fan of the English dub for My Hero Academia? Will you be watching? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!