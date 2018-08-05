‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘In Each of Our Hearts’

My Hero Academia has just finished the first major battle of the series as Class 1-A, All Might, and the U.A. pro-hero teachers fight against the villains in the USJ. But before it’s all over, the series made sure to set up major conflicts ahead.

Read on for everything that happened on the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kaminari has been captured by a villain, leaving Jiro and Yaoyorozu at his mercy. Jiro tries to distract him, but he’s too smart for that. Meanwhile, Shigaraki can’t figure out why All Might’s still strong (but All Might is running out of time). Midoriya realizes this as fighting Nomu has pushed All Might into his weaker state. Shigaraki panics and wants to retreat, but Kurogiri talks him into staying and making the most out of the moment. When Shigaraki and Kurogiri charge at All Might, Midoriya rushes in (breaking his legs) and tries to punch Kurogiri. Shigaraki warps his hand through and tries to touch him, but soon the U.A. teachers have shown up with Iida. Shigaraki and Kurogiri were able to escape, and Midoriya’s sad he wasn’t able to help but All Might thanks him for buying time. Kirishima tries to dash toward Midoriya, but Cementoss (whose Quirk allows him to manipulate cement) is able to block him from seeing All Might’s true form. Shigaraki and Kurogiri return to their base (with Shigaraki’s legs and arms injured), and Shigaraki begins talking to a “Master” who created the Nomu. Although they have lost, the Master says it will be Shigaraki’s turn to become a symbol and is set on recruiting even more villains to their cause. Class 1-A is gathering together, as they learn of Aizawa and 13’s condition. 13 will pull through, but Aizawa’s sight probably won’t be as strong as once was given his injuries. The Principal declares he will beef up the school’s security after this as the villain Nomu is found in the forest without any problems. Detective Tsukauchi is revealed to be one of those who know All Might’s secret powerlessness as he and Midoriya recover in the Nurse’s Office. Though he’s unsure if the fight limited his use of One For All. All Might says the kids will all become great heroes because they all fought those villains, and kept on going. Each of the Class 1-A students stands with a firmer resolve after this too as the episode comes to an end.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, has officially premiered in Japan and is expected to hit U.S theaters later this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.