‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Roaring Sports Festival’

My Hero Academia‘s first season has ended on Toonami, and the second season is well on its way to the biggest event in the series yet: the Sports Festival. It’s officially kicked off on the latest episode, and it’s already heating up.

Read on to find out everything you missed in the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

All Might proclaims the Sports Festival will be Midoriya’s big introduction to the world as students throughout the school will be facing off against one another in a major tournament. Midoriya’s worried, but All Might says this is his first step toward becoming the symbol of peace. Other students are crowding around Class 1-A, as Bakugo notes it’s because of their impressively surviving the villain attack at the USJ. One General Studies student proclaims he wanted to enroll in the hero course, and mentions that if anyone in the General Studies group does well enough they will steal a spot in the hero course. It doesn’t waver Bakugo in the slightest, but the rest of the class is worried about becoming everyone’s enemy. Class 1-A begins training for the Sports Festival until it begins. U.A. High School is packed to the brim with spectators waiting to see the event, and pro-heroes have been called in from all around to guard it. Before the festival begins, Todoroki confronts Midoriya. He wonders why All Might has been helping him so closely (because he’s weaker) and says that he will defeat Midoriya in the tournament. Midoriya takes this as inspiration that each of them is going to have to fight to aim for the top to stand out, including himself. Class 1-A, Class 1-B, General Studies, Support, and Business Course students are all brought out to the arena. Bakugo is chosen as the first year rep, and he proclaims he’s going to defeat everyone there. This obviously enrages everyone, but Midoriya believes it’s Bakugo pushing himself. The first event of the Sports Festival is revealed to be an obstacle course race. Students are allowed to use their Quirks as desired as they race along a track in the arena. Midoriya realizes he needs to use One For All sparingly as the race begins. With a narrow doorway being the first obstacle, Todoroki along with a few of the Class 1-A standouts make it past easily. The second obstacle is the robotic villain enemies from the entrance exams, and Todoroki freezes them and gets ahead of everyone else. He makes sure to note that his father Endeavor is watching before doing so. Midoriya needs to get passed the robots (which is Mom is worryingly watching), and is nervous about what he needs to do next in order to keep going as the episode comes to an end.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.