New ‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases More of Izuku vs. The Villains

My Hero Academia has been powering through the third season, and the last episode had Tokoyami and Bakugo being captured by the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad before Midoriya and the others had caught up with them.

While the first preview for the episode featured a huge clash between Midoriya and the villains, the extended preview not only shows a bit more but also teases how the other U.A. Academy students (especially Kirishima) are feeling because of this mess.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 45 of My Hero Academia is titled “What a Twist!” and the Weekly Shonen Jump description for the series is as such:

“Against the League, will they be able to rescue their friends? The League of Villains’ member Mr. Compress, has captured Bakugo and Tokoyami. Deku and the others prepare themselves for a fight to the death! They succeed in getting Tokoyami back but…

Bakugo’s Taken Away By The League of Villains!

The U.A. students take on the villains by seeing which quirks work best against them, causing the Villain Vanguard to regroup. However, will Bakugo be able to return to them?”

Midoriya’s about to enter a desperate fight, and as the extended preview for the episode shows, Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Kirishima definitely want to help save Bakugo. But it might be too late.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.