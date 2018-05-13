New ‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Huge Villain Clash

My Hero Academia has somehow kept up its intense pace this season as the villains have ambushed the U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp, and have now successfully kidnapped Tokoyami and Bakugo.

But at the end of the last episode, Midoriya catches up with the villains and the fallout of this action will be felt at Midoriya, Shoji, and Todoroki now have to clash with the fierce villains that have given them so much trouble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview for Episode 45 features the three students facing off against the team work Mr. Compress, Dabi, Twice, and Toga as Midoriya says they’ll need to use everything they have against the group.

As fans can see, the battle is tough as Twice seems to cut through Todoroki’s ice without problem and Toga even manages to pin Midoriya down toward the end of the preview. Given that the episode is titled “What a Twist!” the battle may be much harder fought than fans would expect.

No matter what the students have been able to do, the villains have each been one step ahead. But fans have seen Midoriya’s tactics work in their favor already, so perhaps this isn’t a full doom and gloom situation.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.