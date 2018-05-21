‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease One Angsty Episode

The last episode of season 3 of My Hero Academia ended on quite the bummer as the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad was successful in kidnapping both Bakugo and pro-hero Ragdoll from U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp.

As Midoriya and the other Class 1-A students debate as to what to do next, a new batch of spoilers for the upcoming episode tease a heavy, yet appropriate dose of teenage angst.

Translated the #BokuNoHeroAcademia Episode 46 “From Iida to Midoriya” synopsis, uploaded by @YonkouProd ! Enjoy~ Also, we’re getting so close to THAT scene now…omg… pic.twitter.com/IAhATwr6Ov — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 18, 2018

Episode 46 of My Hero Academia is titled “From Iida to Midoriya” and the synopsis (thanks to Twitter users @YonkouProd and @aitaikimochii) reads as such:

“Bakugo has been kidnapped! What will the U.A. students decide to do? Bakugo has been captured by the League of Villains. Kirishima and Todoroki want to rescue him by themselves, but are met with conflict from Class 1-A members! Will they be able to save their friend? Although Deku was hesitant at first, after hearing Kirishima and the others, he has decided to help save Bakugo! However, before they embark on their mission something appears before them!”

Translated another blurb from the #BokuNoHeroAcademia Episode 46 scan from @YonkouProd! Kirishima is hurting so much 😭 pic.twitter.com/hLeX6MQN3F — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 18, 2018

To expand on this further, more spoilers have arrived that tease more of a focus on Kirishima:

“Bakugo’s kidnapping has hit Kirishima with much pain, and he tells Deku about his rescue mission for Bakugo. However, upon hearing this, Iida is reminded of past events he dealt with, causing him to throw an opposing opinion in this matter…?! With conflicting opinions, Class 1-A is divided?! Will they be able to rescue Bakugo?”

By the sounds of these two new summaries for the next episode, the tone will be as angsty as teased in the next episode preview for the series. It already began at the end of the last episode, where Iida and Kirishima debate whether or not to do this and the conversation indeed will continue into the next episode.

But for curious fans of the anime, who are up to date with the manga, a promotional set of cards already spoiled what is next to come in the anime series as it heads into its next arc, “Hideout Raid.” In this arc, both the pro-heroes and whichever U.A. students agree to help rescue Bakugo attack the base of the League of Villains. This is one of the highest anticipated clashes in the entire anime given where it ends as well.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.