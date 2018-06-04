‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease A Desperate Rescue

My Hero Academia left fans on their toes after the imposing villain All For One made his grand debut in the series. With fans wanting to know what he’ll do next, this new batch of spoilers for the next episode certainly ramp up the stakes.

All For One is preparing for a major counterattack, but someone in particular is going to stand in his way!

The #BokuNoHeroAcademia Episode 48 title is “The Symbol of Peace” and will air June 9th, 2018 (most likely covering chapters 90 “Taking His Hand” & 91 “The Symbol of Peace”)! Here’s the synopsis translation! Picture credit goes to @YonkouProd~ pic.twitter.com/v3N7PuubOp — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 1, 2018

Episode 48 of My Hero Academia is titled “The Symbol of Peace” and the synopsis (as provided by Twitter users @YonkouProd and @aitaikimochii) reads as follows:

“The greatest evil, All For One, waits for the perfect opportunity to strike, and the triumphant heroes are certainly in a huge dilemma! The League of Villains are retreating, but will they take Bakugo with them too?

This Week’s Deku: The State of Despair!

Deku and the others are stricken with fear and rendered immobile by All For One. However, that person starts rushing towards him! In order to save Bakugo, Deku must come up with a way to go around this!”

The most standout statement of the synopsis is definitely mentioning “that person” charging at All For One, so fans are curious as to who this could be. Although fans of the manga know the result, this upcoming battle with All For One is definitely going to be the biggest in the series to date.

