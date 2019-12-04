My Hero Academia Preview Teases Major Suneater Fight

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has finally kicked down the door of Overhaul’s Shie Hassaikai base, and the pro heroes have finally made their move after weeks of build up and setting the table. Now it’s nothing but action from here on out, and it’s going to get intense fairly quickly as the various pro heroes and heroes in training take on the various members of the group. With the latest episode of the series introducing the Eight Bullets of the Shie Hassaikai, the next episode of the series sees one notable pro-hero in training take them on.

Episode 71 of the series is titled “Suneater of the Big Three” and the preview for the next episode sees the shy Tamaki Amajiki take on the first group of the Bullets as a way to hold them back until the other pro heroes make their way further into the building.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Overhaul leaving the Bullets behind while he tries to escape and hide Eri away in a more remote and isolated place, it seems that time is not on the heroes’ side as they have to make their way around the base in order to get to Eri. Every few seconds counts, and while Midoriya isn’t happy with leaving Amajiki behind, there’s no choice in the matter.

Amajiki then can be seen using his quirk to quickly take out a few of the Bullets, but no matter how strong he seems to be, this is still a huge task as he’s left alone without any backup. But along the way, the preview teases that we’ll see more of Amajiki’s backstory and time in school with Mirio before they entered U.A. Academy.

Perhaps we’ll also find out what Amajiki’s hero name is “Suneater” despite being so shy, but with his back to the wall he’ll definitely prove to himself and to fans why he’s earned one of the positions as a member of the Big Three alongside Mirio.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.