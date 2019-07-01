This My Hero Academia Custom Funko Finally Does Stain Justice

My Hero Academia has a whole slew of collectibles under its belt, and the franchise has no plans to slow the press down. With dozens of toys coming each month, fans can get their hands on Pro Hero figures easier than ever before, but there is one character fans wish they could bring to their shelves.

After all, Stain is a fan-favorite villain in the anime, so one artist is giving their take on how the baddie’s Funko would look.

Over on Reddit, an artist known as olivercg hit up fans with their take on Stain. As you can see below, the custom 3D model looks super slick, and it sees Stain embrace all of his rough edges.

The figure is a dynamic one which sees Stain lunging forward with a crazed smile on his face. The baddie’s pointed tongue can be seen slipping between his teeth, and Stain is prepared to use his bloodcurdling quirk on anyone he can reach. With his swords out of their sheath, Stain looks menacing in his usual anime costume, and fans are loving the detailing on his white eye mask.

Sadly, Funko has yet to announce any official plans for a Stain figure, but this custom design proved it can be done. The company may be focused on lifting Pro Heroes like All Might, but fans don’t always want to stan the good guys. In some cases, the villains are the one racking in the views, and Stain is one of those bad guys fans love to hate.

