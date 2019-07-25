My Hero Academia Fuses Kaminari and Jiro With This Electrifying Cosplay

My Hero Academia has a slew of characters that weave themselves throughout the series. Two of the UA Academy students, Kaminari and Jiro, manage to bring the laughs throughout the franchise for completely different reasons. While Jiro acts as the “straight man” for most of her appearances, commenting on whatever ridiculous is being displayed from her fellow students, Kaminari’s quirk sometimes leaves him so befuddled that you can’t help but laugh at his brief bouts of stupidity. Now, one fan has managed to fuse the two characters together and create an amazing cosplay in the process!

Instagram User Nocturnal Virus didn’t just create a fantastic cosplay, but an entirely new fusion that combines the names and histories of these two UA students:

Earphone Jack and Charge Bolt could not be more different in both mannerisms and quirks. While Jiro’s quirk gives her the ability to both have super heightened hearing and the power to create vibrations, it also leaves her more susceptible to sonic attacks of course. Kaminari’s quirk is much more dramatic in his ability to manipulate electricity but a bi-product of using it to an excessive amount makes him lose most of his mind, creating a dumbfounded hero in the process.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.