‘My Hero Academia’ Dominates U.S. Book Sales in March

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most popular action manga and anime series running today, and it’s only gotten even bigger as fans anticipate the premiere of its fourth season and second big movie later this year. The wait has been a little long for some fans, and it seems they are flocking to each new volume of the manga in order to find out what happens after the end of the third season.

Out of the Top 20 spots of graphic novels sales in March, as compiled by NPD BookScan, My Hero Academia and its spin-off My Hero Academia: Vigilantes took hold of nine of the major spots. Although the top spot on the chart was claimed by Gerard Way’s The Umbrella Academy Volume 1: Apocalypse Suite, this is still a strong showing for My Hero Academia.

Here’s the breakdown:

2 — My Hero Academia Volume 18 (the latest release)

4 — My Hero Academia Volume 1

6 — My Hero Academia Volume 17

9 — My Hero Academia Volume 2

11 — My Hero Academia Volume 3

12 — My Hero Academia Volume 16

15 — My Hero Academia Volume 4

16 — My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Volume 4

17 — My Hero Academia Volume 15

My Hero Academia’s latest release brings the Internship arc to an end. This is the arc that the fourth season of the series will soon explore as Midoriya faces off against his strongest opponent yet and pushes his One For All use further than ever before. It’s an explosive finale that fans will undoubtedly enjoying reading, and will enjoy seeing even more.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

via ICv2

