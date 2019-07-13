My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Will Connect To Series’ Original Finale

The upcoming second feature length film for My Hero Academia may not be the last installment of the franchise overall, but it apparently will be taking elements that were originally going to be used in the series’ finale according to the franchise’s creator. So much so that Horikoshi even said that some could very well consider it a finale and noted that a third movie of the popular franchise may not be in the cards after all. Heroes Rising is looking to be another worthwhile installment of the UA Academy and we have more details about the upcoming movie.

Anime News Network was the first outlet to note that the creator was taking random pieces from the original ending of the franchise and transplanting them into this upcoming film. Twitter User AitaikiMochi added the official translated description of the movie itself:

While we don’t know for sure what elements will be used in the movie that would also be used in the finale of the franchise, it never hurt anyone to speculate a little! The main antagonist of this story is Nine, a villain who appears to be patterned after All Might’s top antagonist, All For One. We have to wonder if the “Heir of All For One” was originally going to be the final villain of the anime/manga story itself, pitting the heroes of UA Academy against the “next generation” of the League of Villains in a climactic battle. We aren’t exactly sure why these elements were stripped from the proposed finale, but it will be interesting to guess once everyone has had a chance to see the film.

My Hero Academia is returning this fall for its fourth season, promising to put Midoriya, Bakugo, and company into harm’s way yet again as they continue to grow their quirks and learn what it means to be a hero.

What do you think of the news that Heroes Rising may very well be the last My Hero Academia movie? Do you think the series may be closer to ending than we think? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and quirks!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.