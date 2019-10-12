My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Trailer Teases New Villain’s Powerful Quirks

My Hero Academia will not only end the year with the fourth season of the anime, but will release a new feature length film project too. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will see Class 1-A take on a tough new hero study, and this involves the mysterious new villain Nine who seems to have ties to All For One. This was confirmed in the newest trailer for the film that gave fans a fuller look at its plot as Nine seems to be the result of some deadly new experiments giving him an even deadlier power.

“Powers” is more like it as the trailer teases that “Nine” is named such because he holds nine quirks within his body much like All For One had multiple quirks as well. And the trailer shows a few of these quirks off.

The new trailer for the film sees All For One’s mysterious doctor standing in front on one of his newest creations and declares that “Nine” already has eight successful quirks transplanted into him. He then sets him loose into the world, but it’s not quite clear just yet how Nine makes his way to the same island that Class 1-A is currently holding a special work study at.

This makes it worse for them, too, as they are all alone when Nine begins using some of his quirks. It’s not fully given away in the trailer what the full brunt of those quirks are, but fans can see the villain gathering storms, controlling lightning, and using a kinetic purple energy from his hands to do some harm. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what else he has left in his repertoire.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.