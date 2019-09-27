My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Reveals Villainous New Cast Additions

My Hero Academia is having a bigger year than ever. The series is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its manga, the anime is returning for its fourth season, and it’s coming back for a brand new movie. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is going to be a major film release for all these reasons and more, but one of the major draws is how Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes in training are going to have to fight a powerful new villain without the help of All Might they got in the first film.

The official Twitter account for the new film now has shared a bit more of what to expect with the film’s new villains and has revealed that Yoshio Inoue will be the voice of central villain Nine, and Mio Imada will be a villain tagging along with Nine named Slice.

There’s currently no telling if this new villain Nine has any connection to All For One, but his look is certainly similar. There are also no clues as to what his Quirk may be, but now it’s been confirmed that he’s not acting alone. Rather than have some nameless henchman like the villain in Two Heroes, it seems Nine has more pull in the villain world and has recruited a deadly partner.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release this December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.