Paper Magazine Reveals Sizzling My Hero Academia-Inspired Cover Art, Photoshoot

Anime continues influencing the world around us and the most recent example is My Hero Academia being the inspiration for a fierce photoshoot that resulted in Megan Thee Stallion taking on the appearance of one of the most powerful UA Academy students, Shoto Todoroki! The aspiring hero deals not just with the struggle of making a name for himself in the “hero game”, but also with the duality of his powers and his family. Now, Stallion has apparently revealed her fandom with her photoshoot, and article, for Paper Magazine!

Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the photos from the shoot for Paper Magazine on her Official Twitter Account, where she takes on the appearance of the “fire and ice hero”, bringing My Hero Academia into the real world:

Dubbing herself “Todoroki Tina”, it’s clear who Megan’s favorite character from UA Academy is. For those of you who may not be familiar with “Thee Stallion”, Megan began her career as a singer and songwriter after being discovered thanks to a viral video of herself “battling” against a fellow rapper back in 2013. Since then, Megan has released a number of mixtapes and continued excelling at her musical career, continuing to make a name for herself in the rap world as a prominent female rapper.

The Paper Magazine article doesn’t just dive into her music career, it also details Megan’s ability to master the use of the social media outlet Instragram as she is currently sitting pretty with around 3.8 million followers!

Todoroki himself is a fan favorite among the students of UA Academy, so its no surprise that this is the character that would draw Megan’s attention. The “fire and ice” hero, who still has yet to pick a heroic name, has managed to crush the competition throughout the franchise thanks to his manipulation of hot and cold elements.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.