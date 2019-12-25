My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Deku a Genderbent Spin for the Holidays

My Hero Academia‘s ending the decade on a high as one of standout action releases of the last ten years. 2019 has been an especially great year for our favorite number one hero in training, Izuku Midoriya, as he has reached new levels of power and rose to the challenge in anime, manga, and even feature film releases. And the beauty of Midoriya’s growth through the years since the series began is that the young hero is still very much the same adorable kid on the inside. No matter what kind of darkness he faces, Izuku Midoriya always believes the best in others while not losing this side of himself.

A great reflection of Midoriya’s adorable side is often cosplay in which artists put fun spins on his usual look. One particularly fun one is this special Christmas celebrating take on Midoriya by artist @heartlessaquarius (who you can find on Instagram here) that really brings in the holidays right. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌼 Emma Roberts 🌼 (@heartlessaquarius) on Dec 13, 2019 at 8:54am PST

Izuku Midoriya has been far from shy about celebrating the Christmas season in the official series, but it’s a different matter for his official hero gear. @heartlessaquarius imagines a pretty fun way that Deku can knock out two things at once in which the young hero can both be ready to take on the criminal underworld and yet be properly festive for the holiday. Putting ornaments in the hair is such a fun idea that Deku would do well to emulate!

You would hope that villains would take the holiday off, but it’s truly villainous to wreak havoc when everyone else is just trying to enjoy the day. But with Deku training to be the number one hero someday, someone as studious as him would be ready to take on any villain at any time of the year!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.