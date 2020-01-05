My Hero Academia Sees Midoriya Reach New One For All Milestone

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is bringing the Shie Hassaikai arc to a close with the climactic battle between Izuku Midoriya and Overhaul that began with the latest episode of the series. Midoriya has been training his hardest to make One For All his own, and made major strides in this before taking the Provisional Hero License Exam. Now that he’s begun his first official work study as a burgeoning hero, he’s already found himself in an intense new situation that has put those practiced skills to the test as he fights to save the young Eri.

But now that Overhaul has pushed himself to gross new limits as well, Midoriya has gone beyond his current 10-15 percent of One For All’s power in Full Cowling and reached a new milestone in the fact that he’s able to now fight at 20 percent of his power — even if it hurts him.

Midoriya had managed to hold his own against Overhaul’s grotesque new form slightly, but he struggled quite a bit to keep up with the speed in which the villain had been able to destroy and create thanks to the strength boost from his fusion. But after seeing Sir Nighteye take what looks to be a fatal blow, Midoriya is pushed to the edge now that he really is all that’s left to stand up against the villain.

So Midoriya pushes his body to 20 percent of One For All’s power, and his strength and speed boost is noted by Overhaul almost instantly. He’s better able to dodge Overhaul’s incoming spikes, but his body is constantly taking damage by how much he’s pushing it. While he’s used more than 20 percent in fights before, it was always at the detriment of his body. But here he’s managing to hold strong.

Midoriya even uses a new Smash attack against him, but Overhaul is far too clever for Midoriya’s simple movements. This means that whatever Midoriya can pull from his already damaged body is going to need to be even stronger if he truly wants to defeat Overhaul and save Eri successfully.

