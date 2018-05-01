Watch ‘My Hero Academia’s Best Scene Ever

My Hero Academia fans had been waiting patiently for the third season to get to Izuku’s fight with Muscular, and their patience has already been rewarded with what fans are calling the series’ best episode to date.

As Izuku fought to protect Kota from the horrifying new villain Muscular, Izuku pushes himself to a length he never had before resulting in the best scene of the best episode to date.

The scene begins its hype train when Izuku has battle Muscular for a while, but is preparing to deal the final blow. After his 100% Detroit Smash failed to hurt Muscular, he’s overwhelmed until he’s saved by a flush of water from Kota’s Quirk. Izuku, vowing to not let Muscular hurt Kota, summons all of his strength and delivers a mighty blow to Muscular.

This scene not also re-affirms the kind of hero Izuku wants to be, it re-affirms the idea of heroes to Kota as well. Because Izuku resembled his parents in that moment, Kota finally understood what Izuku had meant from the beginning. A cathartic, powerful, and overall hype scene to cap off one of the best episodes so far.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

