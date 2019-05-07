My Hero Academia Art Imagines Kirishima’s Adult Hero Look

Although it’s easy to forget, Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is a huge flashback being told by Midoriya. It’s a story all about how he becomes the greatest hero, and fans have been drawn to the series for the idea of seeing Midoriya and the other U.A. students grow into Pro Heroes. But there’s no telling just how long the series will take to get there, so fans have been left to their own devices in order to imagine what the characters would look like as adults.

One artist has a pretty good argument for what Kirishima’s adult Pro Hero costume would look like, and it wouldn’t be too bad seeing this look in the Pro Hero in-training’s future. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Chan (@joshuachanarts) on Apr 6, 2019 at 9:12am PDT

Artist Joshua Chan (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above adult Kirishima concept, and it’s a natural evolution of Kirishima’s Red Riot look now. His more adult look goes for a streamlined, yet tough concept that still leaves his chest and arms open to properly wield his hardening work. There’s a second concept for a more spoiler-filled Kirishima form here too, so proceed with caution.

Though it won’t be long before fans of the anime series will see this new Kirishima form as the next arc of the series puts a greater focus on him during his Internship. The Internship arc puts the focus on a few core characters, but involves many of the debuts toward the end of Season 3 such as the villain Overhaul and The Big 3. Season 4 of the series will premiere this October, and it’s one of the biggest anime releases of the year overall. My Hero Academia will also be releasing a new film in theaters later this year too.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!