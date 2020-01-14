My Hero Academia Reveals the League of Villains’ New Mantra

One of the marks of a fun action manga turned anime series is a catchphrase. Something the characters can say in order to push themselves mentally, or just to re-affirm themselves. My Hero Academia has a particularly great one with “Go beyond! Plus Ultra!” which was coined by All Might, but has since been adapted by the other characters as a battle cry. But like many of the elements of the series’ world that started out as innocent, this catchphrase has now been co-opted into a more twisted use by the League of Villains.

The League of Villains may have taken more of a backseat role to Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai so far in the fourth season, but they have been one chaotic entry that’s thrown a major wrench into how the final battle against Overhaul played out. So it makes a lot of sense that Toga would coin their new mantra, “Go entropy! Plus chaos!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 76 of the series reveals that Toga and Twice actually played a key role in helping to save Deku when he was against the wall against Overhaul. Successfully launching a creative escape plan to not only get out of the Shie Hassaikai base unscathed but throwing more of the heroes into the fight against Overhaul to distract him, Toga can’t help but revel in this chaos with the new catchphrase.

She was inspired to do so after hearing Uraraka, Tsuyu, and Nejire shouting it out, and it’s with good cause! The catchphrase is a bit different between the anime and the manga’s version of the events (according to the English language translations anyway). In the original manga’s version of the events, Toga jokingly mentions the Plus Chaos. But the anime’s added the “Go entropy!” part to the saying.

Entropy is a pretty good word choice to counter “beyond,” as it means a dive into disorder. So it’s a fair opposite. It might sound strange in English, but that’s the point as Toga’s having a ton of fun with just twisting things. But what do you think of this new catchphrase? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February