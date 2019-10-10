My Hero Academia Teases the League’s Next Big Attack

My Hero Academia has been doing serious work with its villains as of late, and it shows in so many ways. The series has introduced some heavy hitting bad guys over the last few months, and it turns out the League of Villains is ready to strut around its fire power. At long last, Shigaraki is leading an organization worth fearing, and he has decided on when the group will make its next attack.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans found out about the League. Chapter 245 checked on the group, and the leaders of the newly expanded League met with Hawks. With the power of the Meta Liberation Army at hand, the League can do whatever it wants, and one of them spilled the beans about the group’s next big attack.

“We wanna keep up the troops’ morale for now. Right up until Tomura gets his power. Then we strike four months from now,” Hawks overheard as he left the hideout.

“Destruction for all,” Toga added, mimicking a massive explosive which Bakugo would be proud of.

In the final moments, Shigaraki is teased as he stands shirtless with a brace on his hand. It sounds like the villain is about to be imbued with new power, and such work would not be hard given his ties to Dr. Ujiko. The madman has spent his life working on quirk and the science of transferring them. Now, it seems like Shigaraki has four months to master his new, mysterious gift before the League resurfaces to knock Pro Heroes down a peg.

What do you thing the League has planned for its next big move? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.