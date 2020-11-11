My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up a Major Hero Comeback

My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter was all about the big climactic battle between the pro heroes and the League of Villains' new army. The power-boosted Tomura Shigaraki is on the ropes, but he's getting a last-minute save from his hulking monster Gigantomachia, who's arrived on scene with the League of Villains as reinforcements. Before the League even had to strike a blow, the villain team's psychotic pyro Dabi stepped out in front to deliver a crippling psychological blow, by revealing his true identity. Now the heroes are reeling and off-balance and only the return of a major pro hero may save them from the villain onslaught!

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 290 SPOILERS Follow!

Dabi has revealed himself to be Toya Todoroki, son of Endeavor and brother of Shoto Todoroki. Dabi used that secret to rock Shoto and Endeavor to their cores - and he also released a taped confession that blows his family secret wide open for all the public to see. As stated, that Joker-style psychological assault has left the heroes reeling, and with All For One possessing Shigaraki's body, and Gigantomachia arriving with the League of Villains, Endeavor, Shoto, Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo, and countless other pro heroes are now in grave danger.

However, chapter 288 of My Hero Academia started to slow-roll a different story thread: a mysterious person being flown in on a cargo plane to assist the pro hero squad battling the villains. The identity of the mystery hero hasn't been shown in full, but bits of costume and dialogue about the person not being back at full health had fans making just one guess: Best Jeanist is making a return! Now chapter 290 has ended with a panel showing how the cargo plane and its mystery passenger are now arriving at the battlefield, so Best Jeanist could soon be delivering the assistance the heroes need!

Seems like he's finally gonna arrive at the battlefield now.

Left Pic: CH288

Right Pic: CH290 pic.twitter.com/LgVmUHjlou — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) November 8, 2020

Former No. 4 pro hero Best Jeanist was injured fighting All For One at the Battle of Kamino. The pro hero, fashion icon, and mentor to Bakugo retired from active duty to heal his wounds, but this war arc may have called him back early. He also has the kind of quirk that could be invaluable in this battle. The "Fiber Master" quirk lets Best Jeanist manipulate threads in any fabric - and the League of Villains certainly have plenty of that. My Hero Academia fans have been waiting a while to see Best Jeanist back - here's hoping we're not disappointed.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.