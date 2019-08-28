My Hero Academia Confirms League and Army Merger

The way things are going, the students of UA Academy are about to face some serious trouble. At perhaps no time within the history of the franchise of My Hero Academia have the villains of the series managed to amass such a force under one roof with the merger between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. Following an alliance between Shigaraki and Re-Destro, a new villainous force has been created in the form of the Paranormal Liberation Front and woe be to anyone that happens to stand in their way.

Shigaraki and Re-Destro’s battle did some serious collateral damage as the two attempted to get the advantage on the other. With Shiggy’s back story being further explored in the recent chapters of the manga, so to was he given a boost with his “decay” quirk, which originally allowed him to break apart and decay anything that he touched. Now, his quirk is astronomically more powerful and he managed to make short work of Re-Destro, completely obliterating his opponent’s legs.

With a grand unveiling, and a truce called between Re-Destro and the current head of the League of Villains, Re-Destro announced to a giant room of his followers that the merging between the two villainous organizations would be underway. Taking this opportunity, the roster of the League made their grand appearance, with Twice comically sliding to the front of the stage on his knees in typical Twice fashion. What this means for the heroes of the franchise can’t be good moving forward, as the villains of the world have never been stronger (even without All For One’s presence).

The Meta Liberation Army’s original goal was that they wanted to use their quirks unabashedly with no one in society, or the government, telling them what to do or how to live their lives. While the League of Villains obviously follows a slightly similar modus operandi, it clearly wanted to mold the world in their own image using both All For One and Stain as their inspiration. Now, with the two goals and organizations merged, things aren’t looking great for the world at large, especially with All Might out of the picture.

What do you think of the terrifying new organization in My Hero Academia, the Paranormal Liberation Front? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and quirks!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.