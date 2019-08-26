My Hero Academia Reveals League of Villains’ New Name

My Hero Academia has done a whole lot with the League of Villains as of late. The manga’s latest arc was entirely focused on the group as they waged into another turf war, but the skirmish ended in a surprising way. Thanks to the war, the League of Villains have come up for a name change, and fans just learned what the group will call itself now.

For those who have read chapter 240, the change was a surprising one. Fans were informed a shift was coming after Re-Destro informed the Meta Liberation Army they have merged with the League under Shigaraki’s command. The fanatical baddie told his supporters the paired organizations would begin operating together ASAP under a new name which unites them.

“In light of our commitment to walk a more profound path of liberation, our liberation army and the League of Villains will conduct a merger under a new name,” Re-Destro announced before Shigaraki confirmed the new name.

And what might that be? Well, the group will be known as the Paranormal Liberation Front from now on.

After the reveal is made, Shigaraki is given time to comment on the name, and it turns out leader isn’t a big fan. Still, Shigaraki agrees the new name is less tacky than the one his group was going by before.

“What an overblown new name! Thought its certainly better than League of Villains, which always felt so tacky,” the leader admitted.

Now, fans are eager to see how the rest of the My Hero Academia universe will react to the change. The League of Villains were in dire need of help following their spat with Overhaul, but they are on a major upturn. With thousands under its command, the Paranormal Liberation Front has untold power on its side thanks to the recent addition of Gigantomachia. The only thing left is for the Pro Heroes to learn of this upgrade, and readers know society isn’t ready to handle what comes from its power.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.