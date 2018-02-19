New ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter Sets Up Its Arc’s Main Conflict

The third season of the anime series may be releasing in April, but fans who have been keeping up with the manga are ready for the next arc of the series to kick into high gear.

As the Culture Festival arc begins, the latest chapter of My Hero Academia just set up the main conflict as the YouTuber villains Gentle and LoveLover prepare to wreak havoc at the festival.

As the academy prepares for their culture festival, the chapter revisits Gentle, the thief who uploads all of his crimes to YouTube in order to get Internet fame. Gentle Criminal wants to gain the fame seen by the top heroes and villains, so he commits crimes. His crimes, however, have varying degrees of intensity.

He reveals that his latest crime, attacking a convenience store, was only done because they were stocking pudding that had expired and were building up a distrust with the community. In order to punish the company for sweeping this under the rug, he performs chivalrous acts to get attention.

But since Hero Killer Stain had made such an impression on the public, his videos hardly get any views. In order to get the recognition her craves, Gentle then vows to infiltrate the hero academy since they had raised their security since the last attack.

Saying that if he were to successfully make it into the symbol of heroism despite their heightened security, he would cause a stir among the public and get the views and comments he so sorely needs.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.