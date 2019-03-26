‘My Hero Academia’ Brutally Tests One Villain’s Worth

My Hero Academia is down to test its characters at any moment, and it looks like one villain is learning that the hard way these days. After all, the head of the League of Villains is under attack, and it is from one of his would-be allies.

Recently, fans were let in on the conflict plaguing Shigaraki, and it is a lot to process. The League of Villains has been down on its luck since All For One got arrested, and the boy doesn’t know where to turn without his mentor. All Shigaraki knows is that All For One left a power behind for him to use, but it turns out he must be tested and deemed worthy before using it.

So, if you weren’t sure why Gigantomachia was a big deal, then you know now.

“I’ve been looking, finally found you,” Gigantomachia told Shigaraki in a recent chapter. “Are you the one who succeeded All For One?”

“I devote myself to All For One. Now, successor, prove that you are worthy.”

As the encounter grew, the League of Villains had to go head to head with the massive baddie. However, Gigantomachia took out the crew with ease and was left bitterly disappointed.

“Oh Lord, why?! Why is he so weak,” the hulking man is heard crying.

In the manga’s most recent chapter, fans learn more about Gigantomachia and his obsession with All For One. The latter has him wrapped around his finger, and All For One didn’t just pull Gigantomachia to his side. He strung along plenty more, and it seems like Shigaraki will be tested by them all as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

