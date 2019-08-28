My Hero Academia Gives the League of Villains a Huge Promotion

My Hero Academia may have stake in its heroes doing well, but every good guy has to have a baddie to bounce off of. Time and again, the League of Villains have impressed netizens with their scrappy tactics, but their underdog charm could only last so long. These days, the League is more powerful than ever before, and the manga just gave the crew a massive promotion.

Recently, My Hero Academia saw chapter 240 go live, and it was there fans found out a lot has changed for the League. To start, the group managed to defeat the Meta Liberation Army after being challenged by its leader Re-Destro. Rather than decimating the group, Shigaraki and Re-Destro have struck a merger to combine their forces with the former leading, and that means big things for guys like Toga.

After all, the original members of the League were turned into lieutenants of the merged army.

“Our Liberation Army and the League of Villains will conduct a merger under a new name,” Re-Destro confirmed before the name was revealed to be the Paranormal Liberation Front.

“Furthermore, I appoint the nine individuals you see here as my lieutenants who will each by forming the teams suited to their separated needs.”

According to the Front, the lieutenants will be Spinner, Toga, Twice, Dabi, and Mr. Compress from the League. The rest of the leaders will come from the Army via Re-Destro, Trumpet, Skeptic, and Geten. Now, these baddies will be tasked with expanding the Front along with their many foot soldiers, so fans know things are about to get real crazy for the series’ Pro Heroes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.