My Hero Academia Seemingly Reveals a New Villain’s Gender

My Hero Academia has become too good with its teasers. Since its debut, the title has amassed a loyal following of fans, and they are willing to look into every detail if it means spinning a theory. The manga gave them plenty of material to work with as of late, and it seems another big clue has joined the list.

After all, it seems fans might have been wrong about Geten. Most thought the new villain was a boy, but My Hero Academia just made everyone second-guess that assumption in a big way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it dealt with the direct fallout of the League’s war with the Liberation Army. After Shigaraki won his match, Re-Destro felt the leader was meant to inherit Destro’s will, and he decided to pledge the Army to the League. Now, the two groups have become one under a new name, and the announcement also made a curious reveal about Geten.

For the first time, fans were show when the icy hero looks like without a hood on, and their facial features are very feminine. Geten has a soft and slender face which is obscured by long wavy hair. A shapely nose is highlighted by some large eyelashes, and fans are starting to wonder if Geten may be a woman.

So, interesting development with the new chapter out today here in Japan, and people are questioning whether Geten is a girl or not?? Most likely a girl, although it hasn’t been offiically revealed yet. Maybe she’s related to Rei Todoroki…? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/C294yRZVET — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 26, 2019

Of course, most are keeping their assumptions on the low until My Hero Academia makes an official confirmation. Manga is notorious for introducing androgynous characters who don’t identify with a gender or male characters who look very feminine. The trope has become a well-known one in the fandom, but plenty are hoping Geten does turn out to be a woman. After all, Toga could use some company in the crew, and Geten would be a strong addition to the team.

Do you think My Hero Academia is trying to pull something over fans…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.