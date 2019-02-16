‘My Hero Academia’ Teases New Details About its Copy Quirk

The Joint Training arc of My Hero Academia has shed more of a light on Class 1-B’s students and their greater abilities as they have been training in the background while Class 1-A was caught in the midst of several wild arcs.

While initially played off without much fanfare, the latest few chapters have been teasing more about Neito Monoma’s Copy Qurik as it’s been revealing new factors as to how it works.

Monoma’s Copy Quirk was previously revealed to give him another person’s quirk through touch. But in the latest chapter, Monoma reveals that he can now hold onto Quirks for ten minutes and can now hold onto four at a single time as opposed to three like before. He still can’t activate more than a single copied Quirk at once, Quirks that don’t have an effect on a person’s body will linger after he uses them.

This is revealed much later when Midoriya is stopped from chasing after Shinso when he’s hit by Twin Impact, which Monoma copied and hit Midoriya with earlier. In Chapter 216, there’s an idea introduced that Monoma draws “Blanks.” He was unable to copy Midoriya’s One For All strength given the fact it’s been stockpiled (and he’s only able to copy a Quirk at its base level), and reveals that he sometimes isn’t able to copy a power at all.

But this also opens up something interesting for Monoma’s copy quirk as the end of the chapter sees Aizawa ask him to see Eri. Eri’s Quirk is “Rewind” and brings a person’s body to its original state, and Monoma just might be able to copy it now that he’s been training his copy quirk to a stronger extent. Though it remains to be seen.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

