‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Shares First Dub Clip

Later this month, My Hero Academia will hit U.S. theaters as its debut film will make its way over from Japan. Now, a first-look at the movie’s dub has gone live, and fans can get an explosive look at Bakugo and Midoriya in all their rageful glory.

As you can see above, the video begins with an test of strength taking place, and Kirishima is the first person up. His impressive score manages to wow the crowd, but Izuku is the most surprised to see the boy around. After all, he is attending a festival at the exclusive I-Island, and the boy didn’t know anyone else from U.A. Academy was coming along.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, in true anime style, things only get worse for Midoriya when Bakugo makes an appearance.

The explosive student shows up on I-Island, and he’s eager to show what he can do to the Villain Attack Course. Using his grenade gauntlets, Bakugo blows away the competition to nab first place. When he sees Izuku over in the stands, Bakugo goes for blood, leaving the rest of the U.A. Academy students to watch. And, when Izuku is challenged to do the course for himself, the poor boy winds up agreeing.

If you want to see how the rest of this clip winds up, you will be able to see it firsthand later this month. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will start screening in theaters on September 25 and close out on October 2.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

So, will you be checking out this anime when it comes to theaters this month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!