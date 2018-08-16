‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Announces U.S. Ticket Pre-Sale

If you are ready to go Plus Ultra, then the folks over at Funimation are ready to help. My Hero Academia is taking the anime world by storm, and it is set to stun superhero fans at large this fall when its movie comes to the U.S. So, it would be wise if you picked up your tickets ahead of time, and you will be able to do that soon.

Recently, Funimation took to Twitter to announce when pre-sales for My Hero Academia‘s film will begin. Tickets to see the feature will begin on August 24, giving fans their first chance to see the local theaters screening the film. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will then begin showing on September 25 and run until October 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans, the announcement comes shortly after the first English trailer for the film went live. Funimation posted the dubbed reel to Youtube, revealing Justin Briner’s take on Izuku Midoriya in the film. The trailer starred new talent as well as Ray Chase, Erica Mendez, and Keith Silverstein joined the cast. The trio will play David Shield, Melissa Shield, and Wolfram respectively.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS 🙌💥 Tickets for #MyHeroAcademia: Two Heroes go on sale 8/24. #PLUSULTRA pic.twitter.com/k606Q1vM74 — Funimation (@FUNimation) August 15, 2018

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has already gone live in Japan where it has racked up rave reviews by fans. The film had its world premiere earlier this summer in Los Angeles at Anime Expo 2018 where ComicBook’s Megan Peters got to peek the project. ComicBook gave the movie a 5 out of 5, calling it one of the year’s most energetic superhero films. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.”

So, will you be watching this big superhero movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!