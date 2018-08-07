‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares Reaction to Its First Movie

The first My Hero Academia movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has officially hit theaters in Japan, and garnered some glowing reviews, as well as a strong opening box office. However, there’s one opinion about My Hero Academia: Two Heroes that outranks any other — and it’s from series creator Kōhei Horikoshi!

Translated Horikoshi’s tweet about the Boku No Hero Academia “The Two Heroes” movie- he watched it two times and cried three times! Here’s the translation~ pic.twitter.com/Ib2mRFRtCU — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 5, 2018



What is described by Horikoshi above is not an isolated response to the My Hero Academia movie — Comicbook.com/Anime’s Megan Peters described a similar emotional response, after she screened the movie during its premiere at Anime Expo earlier this year. Her reaction:

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes may be the best superhero film I have ever seen. I am floored. A near perfect movie. Wow. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) July 5, 2018



Indeed pretty much all of the first reactions to Two Heroes indicate that it is a great superhero epic, which also packs in some heavy emotion and compelling anime action visuals.

For longtime fans of My Hero Academia, the film is offering major incentives like a look at the larger Pro Hero world; insights into All Might’s career as a young hero; and a bold new villain to contend with. The film also directly connects to the current season 3 arcs of the anime, so it’s even more of a must-watch event for fans. Thankfully MHA‘s American fanbase won’t have to wait long: Two Heroes is set to play in U.S. theaters from Tuesday, Sept. 25 to Tuesday, Oct. 2 at select locations.

Two Heroes Synopsis:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

“This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!“

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, now in theaters in Japan, will arrive in the U.S. on Tuesday, Sept. 25.