‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces A Villainous New Ring Leader

Now that My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training arc has come to an end, the latest chapter of the series teases a much darker future as a new villain syndicate has started to brew underground.

Fans were introduced to its surprising ringleader, the descendant of the villain Destro, who sought to free the use of Quirks with the Meta Liberation Army.

Chapter 218 of the series introduces fans to the company Detnerat, which has moved over from lifestyle work to hero support work. The CEO of this company is a charismatic, Joker-like individual who’s company message is focused on how the hero world needs to be comfortable for all kinds of individuals.

He brings up a mysterious book about the Meta Liberation War that took place when Quriks were originally starting to pop up and has since gone out of print. But when his secretary disagrees with the messages of the book, the CEO kills him. A narration reveals that the formerly revealed Destro formed the Meta Liberation Army with other Quirk users who wanted to use their abilities freely and without rules.

The army lost the battle, and Destro took his own life, but he had a child unknown to him. The implication of the narration is that this currently unnamed CEO is the progeny of Destro. At the very least, fans now know that this CEO wants to carry on Destro’s teachings and fight to free “metas,” what they called Quirk users back then.

He wants to destroy the status quo like Destro once did, and now fans are waiting with baited breath to find out more about this mysterious new villain who has formed his own group of liberationists.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

