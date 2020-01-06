My Hero Academia Shows Just How Much Overhaul Actually Tortures Eri

My Hero Academia‘s Shie Hassaikai arc began with a fierce introduction to the latest villain in Season 4, Overhaul. While villains in the series’ past have had their share of fierce and bloody outings, Overhaul made a much different impression on fans when it was revealed that a young girl named Eri was factored into his plans. Not only was it implied that Overhaul was actually harvesting her body in order to harness her power into a Quirk destroying weapon, the latest episode of the series proved this to be the case.

This torturing of the poor Eri would be disastrous enough, but Episode 75 of the series showed an even more intense example of just what kind of terrible treatment Overhaul has been subjecting Eri to this entire time. While it mainly happened off-screen up until now, fans saw Overhaul’s mental hold on the young girl firsthand.

When Midoriya and Mirio bumped into Overhaul and Eri earlier in the season, Eri was so frightened about what Overhaul might do to them that she willingly went back with the villain rather than let the two young heroes help her. This implied that Overhaul had a strong mental hold on her as well as a physically terrifying, and this was proven to be the case in the latest episode as he used his new fusion acquired Confession ability to tap into her fear once again.

By manipulating her desire to keep everyone else safe over herself, Overhaul gets Eri to nearly willingly go with him once more. The series has shown him locking her away into rooms, mutilating her body and turning it into the bullets, but his mental hold on her is far more traumatic more than anything thus far.

While Eri can recover from physical wounds, this traumatic upbringing for her has damaged her far more than any torture really could. Overhaul has gone to much darker depths than many of the other villains thus far, and it’s clear that he’s willing to do whatever it takes in order to make sure he gets his way.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.