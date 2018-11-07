‘My Hero Academia’s Viral Real Life Hero Fan Joins ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

My Hero Academia fan Blaine Hodge went viral when he saved a woman from a stabbing, and news reports of the incident revealed Hodge in an All Might shirt. From there he was able to show how inspired he was by his favorite series to become a real-life hero.

That heroism is being rewarded in many ways, and the newest reward is a role in the English dub of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m crazy excited to announce that I got a voice acting part in Dragon Ball Super: “Broly” movie (set to premier Jan 2019)! I was given the opportunity by @funimation who flew me out to Dallas to work with @christophersabat but more on that later. I’m so very grateful! #dbs pic.twitter.com/zv70dHewFa — Static (@Staticssound) November 7, 2018

Hodge announced on his Twitter (@Staticssound) that he got a voice acting role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. He was given the opportunity to do so from Funimation, who he says flew him out to Dallas to work with ADR Director for the film, Christopher Sabat, to record his lines. Although there are no details as to his role, he will most likely be able to give details later to his Twitter.

This makes the film that much more exciting of a release. Fans often debate the nature of Japanese and English dubs, but now the English dub release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly has just a little more edge with a real life hero in the cast.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. The film is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”