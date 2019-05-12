My Hero Academia Recap: “One For All”

My Hero Academia has finally reached the final climactic fight of the Forest Training Camp and Hideout Raid arcs between All Might and the mysterious All For One. With Bakugo now safely out of the way thanks to Midoriya’s quick rescue plan, All Might and All For One are free to completely unleash their power as they put out all the stops in order to put down the other. But with All Might already at his limit, how will it all shake out?

It’s going to take everything All Might has got, and he’s ready to give up everything in order to win. Read on to catch up with everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

