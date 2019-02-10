‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Stripping the Varnish’

My Hero Academia is on the final legs of its second season on Toonami, and the series is now midway through the final exams for Class 1-A. The first batch already passed or failed their tests, and now the next batch makes their attempt.

Uraraka and Aoyama’s test against 13 is well underway, and the two of them are currently being sucked in by 13’s black hole quirk. Aoyama asks whether Uraraka is thinking about Midoriya because she likes him, and this causes her to let go and get sucked towards 13. She then tackles them, and with Aoyama’s help puts the cuffs on 13. They pass. Asui notices that Uraraka lost focus, and wonders what Aoyama said for her to lose such focus. Ashido and Kaminari are up next against the Principal. They attempt to run from the Principal, and it’s soon revealed that he has demolished much of the factory area around them. Yaoyorozu suspected that he’s calculated where they would go, and what way to precisely destroy the field in order to keep them from escaping. His quirk is revealed to be “High Specs,” which gives him a super high intelligence greater than human beings. He’s revelling in the test because it’s one of the few times he gets to have his “revenge” against those humans who tested him. Kaminari and Ashido were unable to reach the escape gate before time runs out, and fail their test. Uraraka meets back up with Midoriya and the others and still is embarrassed from what Aoyama said. Jiro and Koda are up against Present Mic next, and he’s waiting right by the escape gate. He launches a powerful scream into their forest arena, and pins them down. His scream would make Koda’s animals run, and it hurts Jiro’s sensitive ears. It’s revealed that his quirk is his super loud voice, and the speaker in his neck only amplifies it. Jiro finds an ant that’s not effected by his voice, but Koda’s afraid of insects. She gets him to use these insects in order to give them an edge, and he does so when he sees Jiro’s ears have been bleeding. Koda has a flashback to when he was first accepted, and quickly gets over his fear to instruct the insects. A swarm of insects climb up Present Mic’s leg, and he’s knocked completely unconscious while Jiro and Koda make their way out the escape gate. They pass. Hagakure and Shoji’s test against Snipe is next, and he’s trying to smoke them out with his weapons. Shoji tries to run toward Snipe but gets pinned down by his weapons. Hagakure then sneaks up on him to cuff him. They pass. Mineta and Sero’s exam against Midnight is up next, and Mineta is running as fast as he can. Midnight’s quirk can put people to sleep with the scent coming off her body, and Sero’s been knocked out. Mineta’s crying tears of blood because Sero’s asleep on her lap. A flashback reveals how Sero saved him from Midnight, and it only made Mineta even more jealous. Mineta thinks about why he wanted to be a pro, and it was because he wanted to get girls and become a cool pro hero. Midnight then gives chases to Mineta, and corners him. It turns out that after the USJ attack, Mineta now has a stronger desire to be a hero. He says he ran from Midnight to pique her more sadistic side and covers his mouth with Sero’s tape. He then attaches his pop off balls to her whip and pins it to the ground with his “Grape Rush.” With this, he makes it to the escape gate with Sero and they pass. It’s Midoriya and Bakugo against All Might next.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

