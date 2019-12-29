My Hero Academia Star Announces Marriage to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Actress

Today, the anime fandom is gathering to send their best wishes to a lucky couple. A new announcement just went live in Japan which confirmed the special union between two beloved voice actors. Sayaka Senbongi and Tasuku Hatanaka have tied the knot, leaving fans to cheer for the talented pair.

For those who do not recognize these names, you will surely know the actors from their work. Hatanaka has a slew of shows on his resume ranging from Attack on Titan to Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress and more. Most notably, the actor voices Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia as well as Yuma Tsukomo in Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal.

The actor’s wife is just as accomplished as Senbongi is a rather prolific voice actress. With dozens of titles under her belt, the actress has taken part in Black Clover, Food Wars, Sword Art Online, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans. For fans, her latest breakout role was in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind as she played Trish Una.

At this time, there is no word on whether the marriage will prompt a hiatus from either star, but fans are simply glad to hear about the wedding. Both actors have been busy these past few years, and they deserve a restful honeymoon to celebrate all their good fortune. Now, they can tackle their next shows as husband and wife while they navigate all the ordeals which come with a new decade.

Have you sent your congrats to the newlyweds yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

via OtakuJP