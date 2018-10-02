‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Leaves Off With A Huge Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia‘s third season was one of the most popular releases this year, and although the fourth season of the series was confirmed as soon as it was over, it does not mean it stings any less that the season also ended on a major cliffhanger.

As Shigaraki and the League of Villains continue their expansion, they meet up with the major up and coming villain Overhaul…but that’s going to have to wait.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last scene from BNHA Season 3- I got goosebumps pic.twitter.com/Lpo01atw3S — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 29, 2018

In the previous episode, Twice had mentioned that the League of Villains had been biding their time since All Might’s retirement as they are trying to recruit more members to their cause in order to increase their strength. It’s then where Twice sees Overhaul, who eliminated a group of smaller villains in a pretty brutal way. At the end of the season finale, Twice brings Overhaul to meet with Shigaraki in some unknown location.

It turns out Overhaul had wanted to meet with Shigaraki, and Shigaraki remarks that Twice brought in a “crazy big fish.” Then fans get a little of narration from Midoriya in which he says that while they are closer to becoming heroes, the darkness is spreading as well. The most important bit is where he says, “The one entrusted to be the successor, and the one who was entrusted and released into the wild would meet in the not-so-distant future..” before a huge “To be Continued in the 4th Season” title card reveals itself.

This comes as a major blow to those invested into the final two episodes of the season where new characters such as the aforementioned Overhaul and the top students of U.A. High School, the Big 3, so the cliffhanger feels like a major punch to the stomach. But it makes a lot of sense as well as the third season was more about Midoriya coming into his own as All Might’s successor rather than trying to imitate him.

With Midoriya now having a clear path in front of him, and with villains all of his own outside of All Might or All For One’s influence, the fourth season is free to begin Midoriya’s journey into herodom in full. It’s going to be a great watch, so the wait for the fourth season is going to be tougher than ever.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.