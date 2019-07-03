My Hero Academia Recap: “Moving Into Dorms”

My Hero Academia has just crossed the first half of its third season, and fans witnessed a pretty emotional climax in the fight between All Might and All For One. Now that it’s all over, the after effects to the status quo are still being felt and will continue to reveal themselves through the rest of the third season. With Midoriya returning to school, Class 1-A is now trying their best to return to their everyday school lives following all of that turmoil.

With Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A moving into the newly built school dorms, how will everything shake out? Can it all go back to normal? Read on to catch up with everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

All Might tells Midoriya that his mother reminds him of his master, but after an awkward pose he embarrassingly leaves when someone spots his new form on the street. He’s still not used to being recognized that way. Soon after, Class 1-A moves into the newly built student dorm on the school grounds. The Principal says it’s to both give them safety, and investigate for the possible mole hiding among them. Aizawa mentions that they still need to work for their Provisional Hero Exams, and calls out Midoriya, Kirishima, Todoroki, Iida, and Yaoyorozu for leaving to rescue Bakugo. He says if it weren’t for All Might’s retirement, he would expell those who went on the mission and those who knew about it but did nothing. But, that’s not how it shook out so what they have to do now is live as model students. It’s here that Bakugo alleviates a little pressure by causing a hilarious scene and paying back Kirishima for the money he spent on the night vision goggles he had for the Bakugo mission. Every student gets their own room, and their belongings have already made it. But it’s not quite an easy transition for all of them as they still need to break down from the events of Bakugo’s kidnapping. To get to know each other better, they decide to have a contest over everyone’s rooms. They see Midoriya’s All Might room, Tokoyami’s dark fantasy room, Aoyama’s flashy room, and they skip Mineta’s room. They go on to Ojiro’s plain room, Iida’s studious space, Kaminari’s rocker room, Koda’s pet rabbit, and with the boys embarassed, Mineta talks them into seeing the girls’ rooms too. They see Kirishima’s manly room next, Shoji’s empty space (he’s a minimalist), Sero’s exotic tastes, Todoroki’s Japanese influenced space (that he’s completely customized in the one day of moving in), and Sato has a oven in his room and bakes everyone a cake. The girl’s rooms are next, and Jiro’s room reveals a ton of instruments that she can play. Hagakure has a traditionally girly room, Ashido’s is bold and pink, Uraraka’s is pretty plain, but Tsu has gone to her room. It’s clear that she’s not feeling 100%. Yaoyorozu is last, and she’s got a giant bed that takes up the whole room. Sato is voted as having the best room simply because he baked a good cake. Uraraka pulls Midoriya, Kirishima, Iida, Todoroki, and Yaoyorozu to the side and it’s here that Tsu opens up about what’s bothering her. She mentions how they would be acting like villains if they left, and she was upset that they left after her warning anyway. She’s not sure how she was supposed to feel, and didn’t feel right hanging out with everyone again. Uraraka mentions that the room contest was a way to bring them back together, and they will all work harder to grow together as a class. Each of them apologizes as Tsu begins to cry and everyone wants their lives to reach a stable place again.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.