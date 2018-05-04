New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Aizawa’s Fierce Battle

My Hero Academia has quite to live up to the rest of the season as the third season of the series had recently debuted what fans are calling its best episode of the series yet. So fans were worried that the season couldn’t keep up the pace.

It seems there should be no worry as the newest batch of images for the next episode kick everything up a notch and stars the battle between Aizawa and new villain, Dabi.

My Hero Academia Episode 43 is titled, “Grip of an Iron Fist,” and the synopsis for the episode is as such:

“Permission to Engage Battle!

The battle with the Villain Vanguard Grows Intense!!

The League of Villains Villain Vanguard aims to capture Bakugou! In order to prevent this happening, Aizawa tells all heroes that they have permission to engage in battle using their Quirks! Deku is on the move to relay this message to all the others, but the heroes in training are currently being surrounded by the villains!”

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.