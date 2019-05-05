My Hero Academia Recap: “Symbol of Peace”

My Hero Academia’s has reached the climactic finale of the Hideout Raid arc as the series continues its intense third season on Toonami. With Bakugp still in the clutches of the League of Villains, All Might far away, and All For One’s sudden appearance at the Nomu factory where Midoriya and the others are hiding, the odds are stacking up against the heroes.

How will All For One’s arrival shake things up? Will Midoriya be able to rescue Bakugo? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pro heroes fight against the Nomu that have suddenly warped into the League of Villains’ hideout, they realize the other pros might have failed their end of the mission and All Might heads out to where All For One is. At the Nomu factory, Best Jeanist is still alive and saved the pro heroes from All For One’s initial attack from the last episode. Jeanist tries one last attack, but is pierced through the chest. Midoriya, Todoroki, Iida, Yaoyorozu, and Todoroki are still frozen stiff as they hide behind a wall from All For One. Bakugo, unfortunately, has been warped right next to him along with the League of Villains. All For One slightly chastizes Shigaraki for his failure, but is still confident in their victory. He’s doing this all for Shigaraki. Midoriya tries to come up with a plan to save Bakugo, and prepares to go but Iida stops him in place. He and Yaoyorozu are trying their best to get away safely, but soon All Might arrives and collides with All For One. Their attacks create a huge shockwave, and All For One notes how All Might has gotten weaker. All Might’s not out to repeat their battle from five years ago, and he’s going to go all out. But All For One combines several stolen quirks into a powerful new attack that pushes All Might back. He then uses his Quirk to forcibly activate Kurogiri’s quirk to warp Shigaraki and the League of Villains out of the area. But they want to take Bakugo with them. All Might is trying to save Bakugo, but All For One is keeping him at bay. Bakugo is left fighting the villains six to one, while Midoriya is desperately trying to come up with a rescue plan. Midoriya then comes up with a plan, but says it all counts on Bakugo. He then says Kirishima is the key to it being a success. As All Might continues fighting All For One, Iida and the others agree to Midoriya’s plan to propel themselves with Full Cowling and Iida’s Recipro. After Kirishima breaks through the wall in front of him with his quirk, they slide up a giant pillar of ice that Todoroki summons. Midoriya’s counting on All For One and All Might keeping each other occupied, and has Kirishima call out to Bakugo as the two have forged a close friendship over their time at the school. After this plan kicks off, Bakugo flies into the air to meet them. Magne tries to fire Compress at them, but Mt. Lady and Gran Torino stop the villains in time. Bakugo’s rescue is successful. All For One then forces Magne and Kurogiri’s quirks to activate and the League of Villains are then pushed through a warp. Shigaraki cries out to his master All For One, and All For One tells him that he must continue to fight. With Shigaraki gone, All For One will now go all out though All Might refuses to fight at full strength as he’s worried about the people around them. As All For One tries another attack, All Might lands a decisive punch on him. He breaks his helmet, and All For One begins to laugh as he starts talking about All Might’s master Nana Shimura.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!