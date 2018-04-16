‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Reveals Izuku’s Registered Quirk

My Hero Academia has started its third season, and now that the season has officially kicked off its new story it also confirmed a few things fans had been wondering about since Izuku first got his power from All Might.

Fans had been wondering how the Academy had seen Izuku’s Quirk, and the first episode of the third season confirms that his Quirk is officially designated as “Super Power.”

As Aizawa was running down the list of Class 1-A’s abilities before heading out to the forest boot camp, he describes Izuku Midoriya’s Quirk as “Super Power” and that “he can increase the power of part of his body or his whole body and increase his physical abilities.”

Fans know that Izuku’s Quirk is officially One For All, and has been passed down from the number one hero All Might. The official One For All Quirk has been passed through a series of hosts after it was accidentally created through the mix of one’s ability to grant power, and one person’s Quirk to transfer power.

The true quirk stockpiles power, and can boost Izuku’s abilities in the way Aizawa describes, but since Izuku has not yet mastered the full range of All Might’s abilities (such as a constant enhanced speed and power) it is interesting to see how his ability is seen through those who don’t know the situation Izuku is currently in.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.