‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals The League Of Villains’ Big Plan

Fans knew that Shigaraki had planned to get his revenge on U.A. Academy somehow, but after the Vanguard Action Squad ambushed the U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp, they had been wondering what the villains were after.

In the latest episode of My Hero Academia, fans finally discovered the League of Villains is planning to kidnap one of the students, a student that surely stands out to fans.

Warning! Spoilers for My Hero Academia Episode 43 below!

After his fight with Muscular, Midoriya dashes to Aizawa to warn him about the villains’ plan to kidnap one of the students. Then rushing to Mandalay to relay the message that Aizawa gave them full permission to use their Quirks to fight the villains, Midoriya is lucky enough to learn that the target of their efforts is Bakugo.

When Midoriya figures it out, he utters “Kacchan” which Mandalay relays to the other students (including Bakugo). But why is the Vanguard Action Squad after Bakugo directly? The answer lies in what Shiragaki says earlier.

Shiragaki’s view is to wreck the world of heroes and create more of a freedom to do whatever they want with their Quirks, and mentions that villains aren’t the only ones suffering under the strict rules of the hero society. As he says this, he’s holding a picture of a frustrated Bakugo getting his medal for winning the Sports Festival last season.

Considering how much effort is being put into kidnapping Bakugo, Shiragaki clearly intends to use him for a major purpose. Bakugo’s already having trouble against the villainous Moonfish, so there is no telling how long he can keep himself safe.

