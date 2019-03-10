‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Wild, Wild Pussycats’

My Hero Academia has officially kicked off its third season on Toonami, and this week sees its big start as Class 1-A heads to a harsh training camp for the Summer.

Shigaraki mentions how his master found out where the students are going for their training camp. He’s ready for the next game to begin as he prepares to bring the League of Villains into the spotlight. The Summer vacation begins, and Aizawa says the students will all be pushed to their limits. After getting into the buses, Class 1-A stops at a mysterious place in the middle of the road. They’re soon met by two of the Wild, Wild, Pussycats, a four person team who specialize in mountain rescue. The Summer camp is at the base of the mountain, and soon the students find out they’ll be making the rest of the trip on foot. One of the Pussycats, Pixiebob, then launches them off the mountain with a mudslide, and now they have to make it through the “Beast’s Forest” where they can be attacked by large beasts made out of the dirt. The training camp is so intense because Aizawa wants to strengthen them as much as possible. He wants them to eventually go on to get their provisional hero licenses as the villain’s efforts are increasing as well. Soon Midoriya, Todoroki, Iida, and Bakugo tear through some of the dirt beasts. The rest of the class begins using their quirks together to make it through the forest. Their efforts are brought down my a mysterious kid who says it’s all pointless to become a hero. Class 1-A reaches the camp site absolutely wrecked, and Midoriya asks about the child with them. He’s Mandalay’s cousin’s son, Kota, and when Midoriya goes to meet him, Kota punches him in the groin. Soon the boys and girls bathe, and Mineta wants to peep on them. Mineta tries to use his quirk to climb the wall between them, but he’s knocked out by Kota at the top. Kota nearly passes out at the sight of the girls himself, and falls off the wall. But Midoriya catches him before he hits the ground. Midoriya asks Mandalay why Kota doesn’t like heroes, and she says it’s because his parents were heroes that were killed by villains two years ago. He was told his parents’ sacrifice was noble, but he just thought they left him behind. Midoriya realizes that there are far too many varied viewpoints that he just can’t shrug off if he wants to be a hero. Aizawa wants them to strengthen their quirks, and this will be the focus of their training camp. Their work so far has only enhanced their bodies and mental abilities, and now they need to power up their quirks to bring their skills to the next level. After the credits, Dabi along with other mysterious villains prepare for an attack. They say the kids should be fearing for the worst.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

