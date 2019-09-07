My Hero Academia Season 4 Releases New Poster

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is one of the most anticipated releases of the Fall 2019 anime season, and it’s not hard to see why the series is so hyped considering the anime is about to adapt its most intense arc yet. With the end of the third season teasing a new status quo in which Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A now have their provisional hero licenses, the stakes are going to get much higher to go along with the greater amount of scrutiny and responsibility.

Teasing just how hard things are going to get for Izuku Midoriya and a few others, My Hero Academia has officially dropped a cool new poster for Season 4 on its official Twitter account. Check out the slick new spread below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 4 of the anime will be picking up with the Shie Hassakai arc. This arc will involved the new villain Overhaul as he and his Yakuza influenced group will be enacting their own plans. Stumbling across the newest key addition to the anime, Eri, Midoriya will soon be thrown into a chaotic series of tough new fights that he might not be fully prepared for. But not all hope is lost.

As teased by this new poster along with the trailer released thus far, another key focus of the upcoming arc will be the Mirio Togata, who was previously believed to be the one closest to becoming the number one hero. Fans saw just how tough this new hero is toward the end of the third season, and they’ll get to learn much more about him as Midoriya joins him in action out in the real world. Suffice to say, My Hero Academia‘s October 12th premiere can’t come soon enough.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.