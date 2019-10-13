Adorable My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Bakugo a Puppy Makeover

My Hero Academia has finally returned for its much-anticipated fourth season, and fans have been waiting to see more of their favorite heroes-in-training for a long time. While the Season 4 premiere has provided some brief looks at the fan-favorite Class 1-A students again, fans have taken it upon themselves to show their love in fun new ways. But one cosplay has been getting a ton of attention for putting a surprisingly adorable new spin on the usually prickly Katsuki Bakugo. Cosplay artist @sproutpups (who you can find on Instagram here) dons their adorable pups in even cuter looks, but this My Hero Academia spin sure is special.

@sproutpups’ take on Katsuki Bakugo has their adorable pup Brusselsprout take on the furious nature of the My Hero Academia hero to an especially cute effect. There’s even a little additional bit of cuteness as the pup seems just as angry being photographed as Bakugo is. Check it out below!

Bakugo has made his official return to the anime with the fourth season as well. There’s a wonder of just what he will be up to now that Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A will be starting their first official work studies as provisionally licensed heroes. Both Bakugo and Todoroki failed the exam to get their license, and need to retake it after some remedial courses, but they’re going to have to work harder than ever to catch up to the kinds of experiences Midoriya and the others will have.

The voice behind Bakugo, Clifford Chapin, spoke to ComicBook.com about his hopes for Bakugo this season citing these issues, “I wanna see him get the license. I’m really hoping we get to see that and that he works through it. I just wanna see all those steps. I feel like Bakugo, where Deku is rising in confidence, Bakugo is rising in, I feel like humility. He has to come to terms with these things. I don’t think it’s changing his determination, but I’m so eager to see where he grows from here. He’s grown so much already. And, yeah, I mean it was a rough season, he got kidnapped, and then he had that big fight.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.